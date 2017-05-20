May 20, 2017 11:10 AM IST | Source: PTI
Iran President Rouhani leading in election: official
President Hassan Rouhani was leading in Iran's election with more than half of votes counted on Saturday, the head of the election committee announced.Out of 25.9 million votes counted, Rouhani had 14.6 million and his hardline challenger Ebrahim Raisi 10.1 million, said Ali Asghar Ahmadi on state television.