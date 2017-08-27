International ties not a 'zero-sum game': China on Nepal PM's India trip

China said on Wednesday that international relations should not be a "zero-sum game" and it was "happy" to see the development of sound ties between India and Nepal, amidst reports that Beijing was concerned over Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's visit to India.

Deuba, who arrived in New Delhi today on a four-day visit, will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow to review the entire gamut of bilateral ties.

Asked about media reports that China was concerned over Deuba's visit to India and its impact on Kathmandu's participation in Beijing's multi-billion Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Hua said, "I have not seen the reports you mentioned. In the 21st century, international relations should not be a zero-sum game or the counter balancing between countries."

"China is happy to see the development of sound and healthy relations between Nepal and India. We also believe that the BRI is inclusive and mutually beneficial. China welcomes countries to join BRI with wide consultation, shared benefits and joint contribution," she said.

Deuba, during his visit, will also travel to Hyderabad and Bodh Gaya.