App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 12, 2018 08:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Intel says patches can cause reboot problems in old chips

In a statement on Intel's website, Navin Shenoy, general manager of the company's data centre group, said Intel had received reports about the issue and was working directly with data centre customers to "discuss" the issue.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
The Net Burst Micro architecture is the name given to the architecture that succeeded the P6 micro architecture in the x86family of CPUs. The Net Burst architecture basically includes features such as
The Net Burst Micro architecture is the name given to the architecture that succeeded the P6 micro architecture in the x86family of CPUs. The Net Burst architecture basically includes features such as "Hyper Pipelined Technology" and "Rapid Execution Engine" which are firsts in this particular micro architecture. What is the name of its successor?

Intel Corp on Thursday said that recently-issued patches for flaws in its chips could cause computers using its older Broadwell and Haswell processors to reboot more often than normal and that Intel may need to issue updates to fix the buggy patches.

In a statement on Intel's website, Navin Shenoy, general manager of the company's data centre group, said Intel had received reports about the issue and was working directly with data centre customers to "discuss" the issue.

"We are working quickly with these customers to understand, diagnose and address this reboot issue," Shenoy said in the statement. "If this requires a revised firmware update from Intel, we will distribute that update through the normal channels."

Earlier on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Intel was asking some of it cloud computing customers to hold off installing patches that address new security flaws that affect nearly all of its processors because the patches have bugs of their own. (http://on.wsj.com/2Eyo7yA)

related news

Intel has identified three issues in updates released over the past week for "microcode," or firmware, the newspaper reported, citing a confidential document the company had shared with some customers that it had reviewed.

The world's largest chipmaker confirmed last week that the security issues reported by researchers in the company's widely used microprocessors could allow hackers to steal sensitive information from computers, phones and other electronic devices.

tags #Intel Corp #World News

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.