Indonesia police says two explosions in east Jakarta near bus station

May 24, 2017 09:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indonesian police said on Wednesday that there had been two explosions in the eastern part of the capital Jakarta near a bus station.

Indonesian police said on Wednesday that there had been two explosions in the eastern part of the capital Jakarta near a bus station.

Andry Wibowo, the head of East Jakarta police, told Metro TV that people had heard two explosions and three people had been hurt.

tags #explosion #Indonesia #Jakarta #World News

