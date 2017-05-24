May 24, 2017 09:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters
Indonesia police says two explosions in east Jakarta near bus station
Indonesian police said on Wednesday that there had been two explosions in the eastern part of the capital Jakarta near a bus station.Andry Wibowo, the head of East Jakarta police, told Metro TV that people had heard two explosions and three people had been hurt.