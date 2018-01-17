Indian restaurant in UK delivers curry 1100 km away in France

Getting the food of your taste can be a real problem for someone who decides to live in an altogether different country. People try many things to occasionally taste what they grew up eating. However, hardly anyone tries to get the food delivered hundreds of kilometres from where it was prepared.

A British man living in France did exactly that when his craving for Indian curry could not be contained.

James Emery, a 31-year-old ex-pilot living in the Bordeaux area in France, organised a long distance delivery from Southsea, Hampshire in the UK.

A total of 89 meals, 70 side dishes, 75 portions of rice, 100 poppadoms and 10 servings of mango chutney were prepared at The Akash restaurant and flown in a small aircraft after being packed, reported The Independent.

The owner of the restaurant, Faz Ahmad and Emery collaborated with the Iroise Aero Formation, a professional flying school based in Brest (France), to use a six-seater Socata TBM700 aircraft, which can go up to the speed of 300mph, for the flight.

The aircraft took off from Solent Airport in Lee-On-The-Solent and the meals were reheated and served to 89 curry lovers after landing.

"I am a chilli addict and an aviation geek so I thought I would combine my two hobbies to get my favourite meal delivered to me in France. I have been getting withdrawal symptoms, they do lots of good things in France but you just can't get a good curry," the report quoted Emery.

Emery said that he had been a loyal customer of the restaurant for over 20 years. “Every time I popped in for a meal, I would complain about the bland and uninspiring version of Indian food we get in France,” he added.

The idea to fly down the curry was put up by Faz Ahmed first. However, this is not the first time he has done it. A similar consignment was flown to France in 2014 during Christmas.