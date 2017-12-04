Indian-origin Wall Street financier dies in a shark attack

An Indian origin US citizen was killed in a shark attack off the coasts of Costa Rica who had gone for scuba diving, the Ministry of Environment and Energy of the country announced.

Rohina Bhandari, a bigshot financier at the Wall Street in New York was attacked on Thursday and by the time she was managed to be dragged back to the land, she had sustained fatal injuries. She was accompanied by her instructor, a 26-year old who also got badly injured.

The 49-year-old senior director at WL Ross & Co. LL was part of an 18-member group who had gone into the Pacific Ocean for scuba diving near Cocos Island, about 300 miles from the country's mainland. The group was attacked while surfacing at the tail end of the dive, the surviving instructor told the government official.

The Costa Rican newspaper La Nacion reported that the guide tried to scare the sharks away when it approached the group. But, as they surfaced, the sharks got hold of Bhandari and tore apart her legs.

The area around Cocos Islands is famous for Tiger, white tip reef and hammerhead sharks. Bhandari was reportedly attacked by Tiger sharks.

Tiger sharks, named so because they have dark stripes around their body when young, are aggressive predators and responsible for a large proportion of attacks on humans.

The Telegraph, citing Costa Rican officials reported that the first aid was provided by two park rangers and several doctors who were part of the diving tourism group. The trip was organised by Undersea Hunter Group.

The tourism group said that they were extending any help they can provide to family and friends of the bereaved and injured. They were also cooperating with the authorities.