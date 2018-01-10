App
World
Jan 10, 2018 09:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian-Americans welcome continuing H-1B visa extension

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services had yesterday said it was not considering any proposal that would force H-1B visa holders to leave the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian-Americans welcomed the Trump Administration's decision of not blocking extensions to H-1B visas, saying the "devastating" move would have caused "unprecedented" brain drain and hurt American businesses.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services had yesterday said it was not considering any proposal that would force H-1B visa holders to leave the country.

The announcement came days after reports emerged that the Trump administration was considering tightening H-1B visa rules that could lead to deportation of 7,50,000 Indians.

"I welcome the decision by the US Citizenship and Immigration Service to allow H1-B visa holders to continue to apply for visa extensions while awaiting their green cards," Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

"While we must continue to invest in developing the skills of our domestic workforce, this decision avoids hurting American businesses and workers, while keeping families together in the process," he said in a statement.

Krishnamoorthi said when a proposal to terminate H1-B extensions arose from within the Trump administration, his office and others opposed it because it would have hurt American businesses, American workers and the American economy, as well as tear apart families.

"In short, that proposal was un-American. I am glad that the Trump administration listened to us and others," he said.

Suhag Shukla, Hindu American Foundation (HAF) executive director and Legal Counsel, said, "the results would've been devastating. Devastating to these law abiding, tax paying workers and their families who have made America their home. Devastating for America by causing an unprecedented brain drain of skilled workers and potential entrepreneurs."

He said soon after US President Donald Trump began raking up the H-1B visa issue, the HAF lobbied and asked members of the Congress to ensure they voice their concern with the administration.

"We're grateful for the swift response by Representatives Tulsi Gabbard and Kevin Yoder in expressing to the administration the detrimental impact the proposed changes would have on the American economy and credibility, US-India relations, and families of skilled workers," Shukla said.

"It is a welcome relief for hundreds of thousands in our community," he said.

