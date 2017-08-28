App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Aug 27, 2017 10:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

India raises 'serious concern' over violence in Myanmar

India today raised "serious concern" over the report of renewed violence and attacks in Myanmar and extended its "strong" support to the Myanmarese government at this "challenging moment".

India raises 'serious concern' over violence in Myanmar

India today raised "serious concern" over the report of renewed violence and attacks in Myanmar and extended its "strong" support to the Myanmarese government at this "challenging moment".

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "India is seriously concerned by reports of renewed violence and attacks by terrorists in northern Rakhine State of Myanmar. We are deeply saddened at the loss of lives among members of the Myanmar security forces".

"Such attacks deserve to be condemned in the strongest possible terms. We hope that the perpetrators of these crimes will be brought to justice and we extend our strong support at this challenging moment to the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar," Kumar said.

At least 89 people, including a dozen security forces, were killed as Rohingya militants besieged border posts in northern Rakhine State.

tags #India #Myanmar #World News

