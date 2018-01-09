App
Jan 09, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Indonesia hold 1st security dialogue, vow to combat terror

The dialogue was led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs H Wiranto.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and Indonesia today held their first security dialogue during which they agreed on operational cooperation in security and counter-terrorism.

The dialogue was led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs H Wiranto.

"India and Indonesia hold the first Security Dialogue, ... Both agreed on operational cooperation in security and counter-terrorism fields," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Ahead of the dialogue, the Indonesian foreign ministry had said the two countries will discuss cyber security, counter-terrorism efforts and transnational organised crime.

Today's dialogue comes after Indonesia and India agreed to strengthen strategic partnerships across various key areas, including defence, security, economy and maritime at the 5th Indonesia-India joint commission meeting in Jakarta during External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's visit last week.

