Nov 17, 2017 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, France to enhance counter-terror cooperation

This was announced by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after her talks with her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, during which key bilateral, regional and international issues were discussed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gravely concerned over growing terrorism, India and France today decided to enhance counter- terror cooperation, and asked the international community to oppose those financing, sheltering and providing safe havens to terrorists.

This was announced by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after her talks with her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, during which key bilateral, regional and international issues were discussed.

"We expressed grave concern on growing terrorism and decided that we need to fight the evil together. We appealed to all countries to oppose those financing, sheltering and providing safe havens to terrorists," Swaraj said at a joint press event with the French minister.

On maritime security, the two sides discussed growing cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.

