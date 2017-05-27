App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 27, 2017 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

India dispatches relief to flood-hit Lanka

With Sri Lanka being hit by floods and landslides, India has rushed naval ships with relief material to the island nation.

With Sri Lanka being hit by floods and landslides, India has rushed naval ships with relief material to the island nation.

One of the ships reached Sri Lanka this morning and another will reach tomorrow.

In a series of tweets last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India stands by the people of the island nation and that ships are being rushed with relief material.

He also condoled the death of 90 people due to rain- triggered floods and landslides in Sri Lanka.

Heavy floods and landslides triggered by the worst rainfall since 1970s have killed over 90 people and left 110 missing in Sri Lanka, officials said, warning the situation could get worse.

tags #Flood Relief #India #India-Sri Lanka #Wire News #world

