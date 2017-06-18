App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jun 18, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

India-China relations: V K Singh meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Singh met Wang on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting being held here to finalise the agenda for this year's BRICS Summit to be held in September in China's Xiamen city.

India-China relations: V K Singh meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh today met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed improvement of bilateral relations.

Singh met Wang on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting being held here to finalise the agenda for this year's BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit to be held in September in China's Xiamen city.

In his opening remarks, Singh said India would like to strengthen strategic cooperative relationship with China.

The BRICS foreign ministers' meeting is a precursor to the chain of meetings of BRICS officials including the National Security Advisors (NSAs) meeting to be held later next month ahead of the Summit.

Incidentally, this is the first time the foreign ministers meeting has been called by a host country holding the BRICS Summit.

China took over the rotating presidency of the BRICS from India after last year's Goa Summit.

tags #Business #Politics #world #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.