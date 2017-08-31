India and UAE discuss environment, clean energy

India and UAE discussed the possibility of co-operation in sustainable clean energy and issues of environment and climate change.

Harsh Vardhan, union minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Environment, Forests and Climate Change held discussions with his counterpart Dr Thani Alzyoudi.

"UAE is expected to invest USD 163 billion in clean energy by 2050 which makes the country a great potential partner for India in days to come," Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet.

He said he had a fruitful discussion with Thani Alzyoudi on sustainable conservation.

"We discussed various possibilities of cooperation in sustainable clean energy and the issues relating to the environment and climate change," he said.