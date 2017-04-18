App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Apr 18, 2017 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

In surprise announcement, British PM calls for early general election on June 8

British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early general election on June 8 in a surprise announcement on Tuesday as Britain prepares for delicate negotiations on leaving the European Union.

In surprise announcement, British PM calls for early general election on June 8

British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early general election on June 8 in a surprise announcement on Tuesday as Britain prepares for delicate negotiations on leaving the European Union.

"We need a general election and we need one now. We have at this moment a one-off chance to get this done... before the detailed talks begin," May said.

Earlier May had said that she will not be calling a snap election and that there should be no elections until 2020.

In her speech on Tuesday she said, "The only way to guarantee certainty and stability for the years ahead is to hold this election."

On Wednesday May will move a motion in the House of Commons calling for general election to be held on June 8.

More to follow...

tags #Brexit #Business #Theresa May #UK elections #world

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.