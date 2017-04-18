In surprise announcement, British PM calls for early general election on June 8

British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early general election on June 8 in a surprise announcement on Tuesday as Britain prepares for delicate negotiations on leaving the European Union.

"We need a general election and we need one now. We have at this moment a one-off chance to get this done... before the detailed talks begin," May said.

Earlier May had said that she will not be calling a snap election and that there should be no elections until 2020.

In her speech on Tuesday she said, "The only way to guarantee certainty and stability for the years ahead is to hold this election."

On Wednesday May will move a motion in the House of Commons calling for general election to be held on June 8.