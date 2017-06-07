In Europe, wheels are the new weapons of terror

Moneycontrol News

For decades, guns and bombs were the weapons of choice for terrorists. But with heavy security and a global crackdown on terror making it increasingly difficult to get and store weapons, terrorists have now devised a new strategy.

Over the past year, there have been a spate of terror attacks across Europe, several of which involved a vehicle ploughing through a crowded street and wreaking havoc.

The spontaneous nature of these attacks makes them extremely difficult to contain and anti-terror forces across the world are still searching for solutions.

Last Saturday night, terror struck the UK for the second time in less than a fortnight when a van rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge before its passengers got out and stabbed people nearby. Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attack.

Here's a recap of similar attacks that have taken place in recent months:

April 7: Stockholm (Sweden)

Four people were killed and 15 injured when a man used a stolen car to ram through a departmental store in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

March 22: London (UK)

A car rammed into pedestrians on the southern side of Westminster Bridge in London, killing four and injuring around 46 others.

December 19, 2016: Berlin (Germany)

A truck deliberately drove through the Christian market next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 56 others.

July 14, 2016: Nice (France)In the worst attack of its kind, a cargo truck drove through Promenade des Anglais in Nice where people were celebrating France's National Day. The carnage that followed resulted in 86 deaths and left 434 others injured.