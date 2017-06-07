In Europe, wheels are the new weapons of terror
With heavy security and a global crackdown on terror making it increasingly difficult to get and store weapons, terrorists have now turned to cars and trucks to spill blood.
Moneycontrol News
For decades, guns and bombs were the weapons of choice for terrorists. But with heavy security and a global crackdown on terror making it increasingly difficult to get and store weapons, terrorists have now devised a new strategy.
Over the past year, there have been a spate of terror attacks across Europe, several of which involved a vehicle ploughing through a crowded street and wreaking havoc.
The spontaneous nature of these attacks makes them extremely difficult to contain and anti-terror forces across the world are still searching for solutions.
Last Saturday night, terror struck the UK for the second time in less than a fortnight when a van rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge before its passengers got out and stabbed people nearby. Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attack.
Here's a recap of similar attacks that have taken place in recent months:
April 7: Stockholm (Sweden)
Four people were killed and 15 injured when a man used a stolen car to ram through a departmental store in the Swedish capital Stockholm.
March 22: London (UK)
A car rammed into pedestrians on the southern side of Westminster Bridge in London, killing four and injuring around 46 others.
December 19, 2016: Berlin (Germany)
A truck deliberately drove through the Christian market next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 56 others.
July 14, 2016: Nice (France)In the worst attack of its kind, a cargo truck drove through Promenade des Anglais in Nice where people were celebrating France's National Day. The carnage that followed resulted in 86 deaths and left 434 others injured.