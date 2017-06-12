In-depth: What is the Dodd-Frank Act, its drawbacks and Trump's alternative - the CHOICE Act

Moneycontrol News

After the 2008 bailout of US banks in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, the Obama regime came up with the Dodd-Frank Act to regulate Wall Street and limit collateral damage to the system if ‘too big to fail’ institutions ever failed.

Along with providing structured liquidation of financial institutions, Dodd-Frank listed various reforms to improve transparency and accountability on Wall Street.

WHAT DOES THE DODD-FRANK ACT ENFORCE?

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, tries to enforce the following regulations on Wall Street:

-Oversee Wall Street accountability and identify risks that affect the entire financial industry. Oversee financial firms other than banks, like hedge funds and recommends that the Federal Reserve supervise any that gets too big.

-Ensure end of taxpayer bailouts of financial institutions

-Through the Volcker rule, bar banks from gambling with depositors' money and bans them from using or owning hedge funds for their own profit. Also prohibit banks from using depositors' funds to trade on their own accounts.

-Dodd-Frank Act requires the regulation of risky derivative products like credit default swaps.

-Make hedge funds trades transparent as when they are not regulated, the underlying assets of derivatives are hidden.

Experts say that one of the causes behind the 2008 financial crisis was that no one knew what was in the derivatives and as a result no one knew how to price them.

-Keep an eye on credit rating agencies by having created the Office of Credit Ratings at the SEC. Credit-rating agencies like Moody's and Standard & Poor's are blamed by many to be one of the culprit behind the 2008 crisis as the agencies overrated some bundles of derivatives and mortgage-backed securities. That mislead investors who didn't realize the debt was in danger of not being repaid.

-To ensure consumer protection, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under the act consolidated the functions of many different agencies and monitors credit reporting agencies, credit and debit cards and payday and consumer loans (but not auto loans from dealers).

It protects consumers by requiring that they understand risky mortgage loans and mandates banks to verify borrower's income, credit history and job status.

-Dodd-Frank created a new Federal Insurance Office to increase supervision of insurance companies and to identify insurance companies that create a risk for the entire system, like AIG did back in 2008, among various other things.

-The act gave the Government Accountability Office (GAO) new powers. Dodd-Frank enables the GAO to audit the US Fed's emergency loans made during the financial crisis and it can review future emergency loans when needed.

ARGUMENTS AGAINST DODD-FRANK

Critics of Dodd-Frank says that it is an overreaction to the recession of 2008, and such tight regulations will push investors to the sidelines, burden financial institutions with cumbersome rules, and stop overall economic growth.

"We expect to be cutting a lot of Dodd-Frank, because frankly, I have so many people, friends of mine that had nice businesses, they can’t borrow money," says US President Donald Trump.

But data released for commercial and industrial lending the US shows that there has been a steady rise in lending post the recession despite what Trump claims.

Statista

KEY PROVISIONS TRUMP’S CHOICE ACT PLANS TO REPEAL

-The CHOICE bill plans to roll-back the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB’s) power to enforce regulations on banks, and bring the consumer protection model somewhere to what existed before the financial crisis. Experts believe that such decentralization helped to contribute to the crisis.

-It will eliminate regulations against predatory lenders.

-It aims to repeal the Volcker Rule, which prohibits banks from participating in certain risky investment activities, in order to prevent them from jeopardizing their solvency by gambling with depositor funds.

-Eases the stress test on banks which determine whether an institute is ‘too big to fail’ or not.

-Dodd-Frank created the Orderly Liquidation Authority, which allows the government to over a failing financial institution and liquidate it using a mix of fees collected in advance from banks as a preemptive credit line for this sort of crisis.

“The CHOICE Act would repeal the OLA and replace it with a bankruptcy process that is “a reckless gamble with the stability of the US financial system,” according to a letter sent last month to Congress by more than 100 bankruptcy scholars and professors from law schools around the country,” MotherJones reports.