App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 31, 2017 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In charts: As temperatures rise, here is the state of climate change in the world

The global average temperature across land and water surfaces in 2016 was 58.69°F (14.84°C), 1.69°F above the 20th century average of 57.0°F.


Sidhartha Shukla

Moneycontrol News

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2016 the hottest year on record since 1880. Even worse is the fact that 16 years of the 21st century rank among the 17 warmest in the past 137 years.

The global average temperature across land and water surfaces in 2016 was 58.69°F (14.84°C), 1.69°F above the 20th century average of 57.0°F.

Despite such worrying evidence, climate change skeptics still want to depend heavily on fossil fuels to meet growing energy demands.

US President Donald Trump is firm that the Paris climate agreement is 'not a good deal' for America and wants to withdraw from it.

While the world is planning to reduce dependency on fossil fuels, US under Trump has rolled-back incentives for the emerging renewable industry. Also, restrictions on the coal industry have been eased to create more mining jobs.

The below chart clearly illustrates that our climate is in fact changing.

Infographic: 2016 Marks the Warmest Year on Record | Statista Statista

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt

The United States and Britain are the main barriers when it comes to tackling climate change, according to a survey by YouGov. The survey, spanning four continents and 15 countries, found that both the US and British public trail other countries in terms of general climate change concerns as well as formulating strategies to curb emissions.

Developed countries made their riches by exploiting cheap fossil fuel and now preach developing countries to refrain from doing so.

The issue is that they don't follow what they preach and remain deniers of man-made climate change.

Infographic: US & UK The Least Concerned About Climate Change | StatistaStatista

Humans and climate change

According to Ipsos' Global Trends Survey among roughly 16,000 adults from 20 countries, a majority now believe that human activity has a significant impact on climate change. 

It was observed that people from developed countries showed the highest degree of doubt. US showed the highest degree of doubt, with only 54 percent agreeing that humans are responsible for the changing climate.

Infographic: Americans Doubtful of Human Impact on Climate | StatistaStatista

COP21 agreement

The Paris Agreement is the first universal and legally binding agreement on climate change involving every country in the world.

Over 160 countries signed the deal in April 2016 at a special event in New York, with the number of endorsers having since risen to 193, of which 97  ratified the paper by November 2016.

The rise in global average temperatures is set to be limited to 1.5C - which is half a degree more it needs to be kept down than the 2C target that had been discussed previously.

To reach this goal carbon emissions need to be capped.

Among the top global emitters China, US and India have ratified the agreement. After coming to power, US President Donald Trump has said on multiple occasions that US will exit the deal. Infographic: Paris Climate Agreement Comes Into Effect | StatistaStatista

Wildlife in peril

According to a report released by the World Wildlife Fund, half the planets's wildlife population has vanished since 1970.

The vast majority of this is due to human activity with exploitation and habitat degradation/loss being the primary culprits.

As bad as human activity has been on land, the world's waterways have suffered devastating losses with freshwater wildlife populations plunging 76 percent.

Infographic: Wildlife Populations Worldwide Have Plummeted | StatistaStatista

tags #climate change #World News #WorldEnvironmentDay

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.