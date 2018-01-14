App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 14, 2018 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Imran Khan says meeting US President Donald Trump would be 'bitter pill'

In a press briefing today, Khan, who has an international reputation as a ladies man and at home is seen more as a religious conservative, said he has been a staunch opponent of Pakistan's participation in the war on terror since it began in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks on the US.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Famed cricketer turned politician Imran Khan says meeting US President Donald Trump would be a "bitter pill" to swallow should he become Pakistan's prime minister in elections later this year, but added "I would meet him."

In a press briefing today, Khan, who has an international reputation as a ladies man and at home is seen more as a religious conservative, said he has been a staunch opponent of Pakistan's participation in the war on terror since it began in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks on the US.

"Pakistan had nothing to do with it," he said, adding he supported co-operation with the United States but not co- opting Pakistan's military into a ground battle with its own people in the tribal regions that border Afghanistan and where Afghan insurgents hide.

