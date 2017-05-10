App
May 09, 2017 10:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

'I will be president for all South Koreans': Moon

Left-leaning former human rights lawyer Moon Jae-In, on course for a landslide victory in South Korea's presidential election, pledged today to represent all the country's people.

"I will be president for all South Koreans," he told cheering supporters on Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul -- where vast crowds gathered over several months to demand the removal of his predecessor Park Geun-Hye over a huge corruption scandal.

