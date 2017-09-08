App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 08, 2017 08:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Hyundai resumes output at China plant, in payment talks with supplier

Hyundai Motor said a Chinese plant had resumed production from Thursday afternoon, after output had been suspended earlier in the week due to a supply disruption.

Hyundai's joint venture with BAIC Motor Corp Ltd suspended output at the car factory on Tuesday after a German supplier refused to provide parts due to delays in payment - its second such incident in recent weeks.

"We continue to be in discussions over payment," a spokesman for the automaker said.

tags #BAIC Motor Corp #Hyundai Motor #World News

