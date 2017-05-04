App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 04, 2017 01:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Hyundai Motor suffers 64% slump in April sales amid political tension: Sources

South Korea's Hyundai Motor saw its China sales skid 64 percent to 35,009 vehicles in April from a year earlier amid political tension, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Affiliate Kia Motors saw China sales skid 68 percent to 16,050 vehicles, added the sources, who declined to be identified, as the numbers are not made public.

