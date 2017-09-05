App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 05, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Hyundai Motor hit again by supply disruption in China

Frayed relations with suppliers to its joint venture with BAIC Motor Corp Ltd have become a fresh headache for the South Korean automaker in China, which has seen sales slump in the wake of diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Hyundai Motor hit again by supply disruption in China

Hyundai Motor said it had suspended production at one of its China factories on Tuesday after a supplier refused to provide parts due to delays in payment - its second such incident in as many weeks.

Frayed relations with suppliers to its joint venture with BAIC Motor Corp Ltd have become a fresh headache for the South Korean automaker in China, which has seen sales slump in the wake of diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

The Hyundai-BAIC venture had only just resumed production at four China plants on Aug. 30 after supply problems halted production for about a week. Then, one French supplier refused to provide fuel tanks due to non-payment.

This time, another firm has refused to provide parts for air intake systems, a representative for the automaker said, declining to identify the supplier.

The joint venture's three other Chinese factories remain operational.

Hyundai announced on Monday that it had replaced the head of its China operations with Tao Hung Than, who is of Chinese descent.

South Korean firms have been hit by a Chinese backlash over Seoul's decision to deploy a U.S. missile defence system to counter threats from nuclear-armed North Korea. China says the system poses a threat to its national security.

tags #BAIC Motor Corp #China #Hyundai Motor #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.