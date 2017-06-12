Huawei claims to have overtaken Apple in global volumes

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei today said it has overtaken iPhone maker Apple in global sales volume to become second largest handset company globally.

"Huawei overtook Apple in global sales volume share in December," Huawei India Director for Product Centre Allen Wang said.

He said the company's share in December 2016 reached 13.2 per cent globally whereas Apple was in the range of 12 per cent. The company claims to have shipped 139 million smartphones last year.

Though Samsung leads the global market in volumes, Huawei has overtaken the Korean technology major in some markets, Wang said.

"Honor (Huawei's online smartphone brand)has now become world's number one online brand," he said.

The brand is now selling across 74 countries including India.