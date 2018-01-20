How the US - India relations have grown stronger under Donald Trump

India and the US have seen their share of ups and downs in the recent past, but have always maintained a cordial relationship. The relationship between the two countries,till date, has never been bitter.

Since the time US President Donald Trump came to power this relation seems to have moved from being just cordial to a much stronger one.

Here's a look at how the relationship between the two countries evolved in the past year -

Modi-Trump meetings

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US. Reports pointed that US officials said, "The partnership between the US and India has never been more important." The meeting between the top officials, according to them, bore fruit. The two countries were successfully able to sign key defence deals, energy deals - US will start flowing liquefied natural gas to India, agreeing to fight terrorism together, among others.

PM Modi again met Trump at the ASEAN Summit in Philippines's capital, Manila, in the second half of last year where they were expected to talk about evolving the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

US Visa

The H-1B visa issue was by far the only point of bitterness between the two countries. The issue was also highlighted by PM Modi in his visit to the US; however, it remained to be resolved.

The Trump administration had even gone to the extent of considering norms that meant deportation of nearly 500,000 Indian workers in the country.

Recent reports though suggest the US has since eased its stance on the H-1B visa rules. This could mean some damage control.

Trump's stand against Pakistan

India and Pakistan have had a strained relation, and multiple cases sucha s that of Kulbhushan Jadhav or Hafiz Saeed have led to growing bitterness. The US has also tightened its stance on terrorism and extended its support in its recent decision to chargesheet Hafiz Saeed for his alleged involvement in Mumbai's 26/11 attacks. In fact, PM Modi and Trump agreed to counter terrorist outfits such as al-Qaeda, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, D-Company, and their affiliates - when the Indian PM visited last year.

Ivanka Trump's visit