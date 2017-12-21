App
Dec 21, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Honda, Nissan developing solid-state batteries for EVs: Report

Tighter global emissions regulations are forcing automakers worldwide to shift to EVs, and some are tying up to share the high costs of developing batteries for them.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japan's Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co are developing all solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

It was not clear from the report whether the two companies were expected to work together.

Tighter global emissions regulations are forcing automakers worldwide to shift to EVs, and some are tying up to share the high costs of developing batteries for them.

In Japan, Toyota Motor Corp has teamed up with Panasonic to research developing EV batteries.

Honda told Reuters it was looking at the possibility of developing all solid-state batteries but would not elaborate, while Nissan was not immediately available for comment.

