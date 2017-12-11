Highest paid YouTubers of 2017: Six-year-old Ryan makes Rs 71 crore a year reviewing toys!

Forbes released a list featuring highest paid YouTube stars of the year and it features a six-year-old who reviews toys and earned nearly Rs 71 crore this year.

Ryan of Ryan ToysReview has the dream ‘job’ of every six-year-old—reviewing toys. And, the YouTube channel he owns has over 10 million subscribers! The elementary school kid whose videos generally garner average 4 million views is the youngest on the list.

Indian origin Canadian comedian Lilly Singh is also part of the list featuring at 10th position. The owner of two YouTube channel ||Superwoman|| and SuperwomanVlogs earned Rs 67.5 crore in 2017.

The list is topped by Daniel Middleton of DanTDM channel. The Brit plays the classic game Minecraft and has amassed over 11 billion views. Middleton has also published a graphic novel and has done a tour of 50-plus shows which included four sold-out nights at the Sydney Opera House. His earning for the year stands at Rs 106 crore.

Evan Fong (Channel: VanossGaming), a player of ultra-popular computer games and Dude Perfect, a gang of five guys performing stunts and stupid tricks stand at the second and the third position with Rs 100 crore and Rs 90 crore, respectively.

Felix Kjellberg (Channel: PewDiePie), the owner of one of the channels with most subscribers (60 million) dropped five places to stand at the sixth position. His earnings for the year stood at Rs 77 crore. The drop is a result of accusations of anti-Semitic views he allegedly expressed in his videos. Many advertisers cut the ties with the gamer post the accusations appeared. For the last two years, he had topped the list.

Others in the list included Logan Paul (Rs 80.5 crore) at the fourth position, his brother Jake Paul (Rs 74 crore) at seventh position, Channel Smosh (owners: Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox) with Rs 71 crore at the tied eighth position.

Overall, the top 10 highest paid YouTube starts earned Rs 817.5 crore. The calculations have been done based on data from YouTube, Social Blade, and Captiv8. Forbes also talked with agents, managers, publicists, producers, and lawyers before preparing the list.