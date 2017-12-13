Here's why bitcoin prices are different on each exchange

FORKING OFF | If you owned bitcoin prior to August 1, 2017, you also own Bitcoin Cash - a clone of the original. That is because on that date bitcoin underwent a so-called “fork”, in which the underlying software code was split into two. One unit of Bitcoin Cash is now worth more than $1,300. That adds roughly another 135 percent to the returns from a bitcoin investment at the start of the year.

Bitcoin prices vary depending on the exchange they're trading on.

For instance, as of 10:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Bitcoin was trading on these exchanges at the following price points:

Kraken - $17,212GDAX - $17,150Gemini - $17,039Bitfinex - $16,957Bitstamp - $16,979

The varying prices come down to a few things.

First, liquidity. Bitcoin trading volume can be massive on the larger exchanges, such as the ones above, but much lower on smaller exchanges. Those differences in supply affect the price.

Second, there's no established common way to price bitcoin, which means nobody knows what it's "supposed" to cost, and the price is based purely on trading.

Third, moving money across exchanges can be messy and inefficient, and requires lots of collateral to do efficiently. That means it's hard for traders to arbitrage differences across exchanges, which allows these price differences to persist for longer than they would in a more efficient market.

Finally, Pisani says there's an "infrastructure issue" wherein buyers can't currently quickly buy bitcoin across multiple exchanges at once, again, making it hard to arbitrage these price differences. Pisani says this will be something that needs to be looked into during the next year as bitcoin increases in popularity.