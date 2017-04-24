Here's what S&P has to say about border adjustment tax

US President Donald Trump has tweeted on April 22 saying that his administration will announce tax reforms on Wednesday.

Will it be substantive, will it be detailed or will it be cursory? We can only be wiser in hindsight, cannot say till it's announced. Standard & Poor's, the global rating agency, published a note essentially arguing that the border adjustment tax is logically a sound way of bringing about tax reform in the US.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, John Kingston, Director-Global Market Insights at S&P Global shared his readings and outlook on the note published by S&P on border adjustment tax.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Prshant: Could you explain the argument that you make in your report which is essentially saying that the border adjustment tax is not such a bad idea?

A: Corporate tax reform is one of the rare issues in the US, both the left and the right. It kind of have a basic agreement that the current tax system is very much broken and the intellectual foundation for the Republican plan is something called the destination based cash flow tax or DBCFT and in other terms it's been described as border adjustment. There are a lot of provisions to it but the basic intellectual idea behind it is that you only tax economic activity that goes on the US. As a result of that you have to tax imports which you are now currently not taxed under the current US corporate tax system and you do not tax exports because if you do then you are not strictly a US based system. So this has been quite frankly twisted a bit into being portrayed as a tariff. It is not really a tariff; a tariff for example is collected by customs bureau. This is going to be taking care of in the tax system and as a result of this some of the opponents of it particularly the retail sector have very much focused on the import tax aspect of it as seen we shouldn't do this, it is going to drive out the price for American consumers. So that is a strong argument and that is probably the one that has been given the most weight right now in the public discussion.

However, the second big aspect to this is one that in the public arena, the public debate it is very difficult to make and that is that the value with dollar should adjust by the size of the corporate tax which under the Republican plan is 20 percent. As a result of this presumably if you have 20 percent strong dollar then if you import apparel from India or cars from Mexico or whatever, the stronger dollar against all currencies would adjust and so the hit on the consumer is not going to be as bad or maybe it won't be anything.

This is a very difficult argument to make to the average person because it kind of sounds like free money; it is an economic argument and it tries to counter the retailers' argument that consumers are going to take it in the nose but I do think that the defenders of the DBCFT of the tax reform change - we are going to have to take it on somehow because otherwise they do not have a real good retort to the idea that everybody is going to pay more for their clothes, everybody is going to pay more for their beer coming from Mexico or whatever. It is an important argument, it is a tough one to make but it really does have to be made.