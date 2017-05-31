App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 31, 2017 10:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Heavily-armed man arrested at Trump hotel in Washington

The man, identified as Brian Moles of Pennsylvania, was arrested for illegal possession of firearms.

Heavily-armed man arrested at Trump hotel in Washington

Police in the United States (US) capital today arrested a man armed with a semi-automatic rifle at Trump International Hotel, as they investigated a potential threat against protectees of the Secret Service.

The Secret Service said it sent out agents to investigate a possible threat early this morning, along with officers of the Metropolitan Police Department.

"The Secret Service received information from a concerned citizen and Trump International Hotel Security staff," the statement said.

"An individual was subsequently located at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. Agents and officers recovered a semi-automatic assault-style rifle and a handgun in the individual's vehicle."

The man, identified as Brian Moles of Pennsylvania, was arrested for illegal possession of firearms.

"At no time were any Secret Service protectees at risk," the statement said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

The Secret Service is authorized to protect the US president and vice president and their families, as well as former US heads of state and their relatives, visiting dignitaries and any other individual designated by the president.

