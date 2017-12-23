App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 22, 2017 10:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Saudi Arabia transfers as much as Rs 3400 crore into banks of half of its population in new welfare system

The payouts come two days after the government announced plans for the biggest budget in the kingdom's history, with plans to spend at least 978 billion riyals ($261 billion) this coming fiscal year

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Muhammad bin Nayef_Saudi_arabia_king
Muhammad bin Nayef_Saudi_arabia_king

Saudi Arabia paid 2 billion riyals ($533 million) today in the first monthly installment of a new welfare system for low and middle-income families that make up approximately half of the kingdom's population.

The payments come ahead of the introduction of a 5 percent value-added tax on most goods, like food and services, as well as subsidy cuts that will raise the price of electricity and gasoline next year.

Minister of Labour and Social Development Ali al-Ghafees told the state-run Saudi Press Agency that bank transfers were made to approximately 30 lakh families, reaching around 1.06 crore beneficiaries.

He said half of those families received the maximum payment of 938 riyals ($250). The minimum payment is 300 riyals ($80).

related news

Around 20 percent of those who applied for the assistance did not qualify, however.

The payouts come two days after the government announced plans for the biggest budget in the kingdom's history, with plans to spend at least 978 billion riyals ($261 billion) this coming fiscal year.

The government already introduced a tax on tobacco products, soft drinks and energy drinks this year, as well as a tax on luxury goods.

The government said it expects to pay approximately 32 billion riyals ($8.5 billion) on the Citizen's Account payments in 2018.

Despite major spending plans, government revenues are expected to reach 783 billion riyals ($209 billion), leaving a 7 percent budget deficit amid continued lower oil prices from their highs in early 2014.

Some 210 billion riyals ($56 billion) are being earmarked for military spending, representing just over a fifth of overall state spending next year. Saudi Arabia is one of the world's biggest military spenders and it's nearly three-year-long war in Yemen has been costly.

The government, meanwhile, has slowed down some of its austerity measures and its timeline for a balanced budget, to give families time to adjust to the price hikes and taxes. A freeze on public sector wage increases and perks was quickly reversed after a public outcry.

tags #Saudi Arabia #world

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.