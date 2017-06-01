App
Jun 01, 2017 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Half of Mumbai & Kolkata's population could be at risk from rising sea levels: Report

The report observes that in Mumbai and Kolkata, half of the population would be under water. In Shanghai, a city of 23 million people, it is more than three-quarters.

Sidhartha Shukla

Moneycontrol News

Carbon emissions causing 4 degrees Celsius of warming (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) could lead to enough rise in the sea level to submerge land currently home to 470 to 760 million people globally, says a report by Climate Central.

Just for reference, the global average temperature across land and water surfaces in 2016 was 58.69°F (14.84°C), 1.69°F above the 20th century average of 57.0°F.

The report published in November 2015, finds that China has the most to lose from business as usual, with 145 million citizens today on implicated land [land which is at risk from rising warming levels]. China also has the most to gain from limiting warming to 2 °C, which would cut the total to 64 million people.
"Twelve other nations have more than 10 million people living on implicated land under 4 °C warming — India, Bangladesh, Viet Nam, Indonesia, Japan, the US, Philippines, Egypt, Brazil, Thailand, Myanmar, and the Netherlands, in descending order of total threats," the report says.


Infographic: The cities most threatened by rising sea levels | StatistaStatista
The report observes that in Mumbai and Kolkata, half of the population would be under water if warming breaches the danger zone. In Shanghai, a city of 23 million people, it is more than three-quarters of the population will be at risk.


In the western part of the globe, 25 percent of New York's population could go under water in the event of a 4°C increase in global temperature, the same will be the case in Rio de Janeiro but nearly twice as much is expected to happen in London.

tags #climate change #global warming #World News #WorldEnvironmentDay

