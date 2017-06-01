Half of Mumbai & Kolkata's population could be at risk from rising sea levels: Report

Moneycontrol News

Carbon emissions causing 4 degrees Celsius of warming (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) could lead to enough rise in the sea level to submerge land currently home to 470 to 760 million people globally, says a report by Climate Central.

Just for reference, the global average temperature across land and water surfaces in 2016 was 58.69°F (14.84°C), 1.69°F above the 20th century average of 57.0°F.

"Twelve other nations have more than 10 million people living on implicated land under 4 °C warming — India, Bangladesh, Viet Nam, Indonesia, Japan, the US, Philippines, Egypt, Brazil, Thailand, Myanmar, and the Netherlands, in descending order of total threats," the report says.

The report observes that in Mumbai and Kolkata, half of the population would be under water if warming breaches the danger zone. In Shanghai, a city of 23 million people, it is more than three-quarters of the population will be at risk.

In the western part of the globe, 25 percent of New York's population could go under water in the event of a 4°C increase in global temperature, the same will be the case in Rio de Janeiro but nearly twice as much is expected to happen in London.

The report published in November 2015, finds that China has the most to lose from business as usual, with 145 million citizens today on implicated[land which is at risk from rising warming levels]. China also has the most to gain from limiting warming to 2 °C, which would cut the total to 64 million people.