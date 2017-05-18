App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 18, 2017 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Greece to approve new cuts to secure cash, debt relief

Greece's parliament today was to approve a new round of austerity cuts, hoping to secure a pledge of debt relief and loan payment approval by the country's EU-IMF creditors this month.

Greece to approve new cuts to secure cash, debt relief

Greece's parliament today was to approve a new round of austerity cuts, hoping to secure a pledge of debt relief and loan payment approval by the country's EU-IMF creditors this month.

Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has a slim majority in parliament sufficient to pass the bill this evening.

Overall, the bill to be approved entails 4.9 billion euros (USD 5.4 billion) in cuts in 2018-2021.

Tsipras grudgingly accepted to legislate another round of pension cuts and lower tax breaks -- applicable in 2019 and 2020 respectively -- to unlock the cash payment ahead of looming debt repayments in July.

On Wednesday, at least 18,000 people demonstrated in Athens and Thessaloniki in union-sponsored protests against the bill.

Another protest in Athens is scheduled on Thursday during the parliament vote.

Athens hopes that the loan payment will be approved by a meeting of eurozone finance ministers on May 22.

It also expects a clear eurozone pledge later this month on measures to ease repayment on its huge public debt, which represented 179 percent of annual output at the end of last year.

Athens also hopes to be finally allowed access to the European Central Bank's asset purchase programme, known as quantitative easing, or QE, to help its return to bond markets.

There is speculation that Greece plans to issue a three or five-year bond in July.

Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras this week said the European Central Bank was likely to discuss the issue provided that European finance ministers decide something "binding" on Greek debt.

"If parliament approves the measures and the eurogroup decides on something more specific and binding on debt sustainability, then, yes, I think the executive board of the ECB will bring the matter for discussion in the governing council," Stournaras told Politico website on Tuesday.

"There is plenty of time for Greece to benefit from QE," Stournaras said.

"Greece needs to return to markets after the end of this program in 2018," the Bank of Greece governor said.

tags #Business #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.