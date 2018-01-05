App
Jan 05, 2018 09:28 AM IST | Source: Reuters

GoPro cuts 200-300 jobs in aerial products unit: TechCrunch

The job cuts are part of a bigger restructuring in the company, TechCrunch reported, citing a letter sent to impacted employees.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Action camera maker GoPro Inc is cutting about 200 to 300 jobs in its aerial products division this week, technology news website TechCrunch reported on Thursday.

The job cuts are part of a bigger restructuring in the company, TechCrunch reported, citing a letter sent to impacted employees.

The employees were relieved from duties on Thursday, but will continue to be on the company's payroll until Feb. 16, TechCrunch reported, citing sources.

"GoPro” whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies” has been struggling in recent years as cheaper rivals emerge and smartphones feature increasingly advanced cameras.

GoPro did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

