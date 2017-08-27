Aug 23, 2017 11:27 AM IST | Source: PTI
Google and Walmart unveil e-commerce partnership
"Starting in late September, we'll be working with Google to offer hundreds of thousands of items for voice shopping via Google Assistant -- the largest number of items currently offered by a retailer through the platform," Marc Lore, Wal- Mart's head of e-commerce, said in a blog post.
Google and Walmart today announced a partnership that will make the retailer's products available on the internet giant's online shopping mall."Starting in late September, we'll be working with Google to offer hundreds of thousands of items for voice shopping via Google Assistant -- the largest number of items currently offered by a retailer through the platform," Marc Lore, Wal- Mart's head of e-commerce, said in a blog post.