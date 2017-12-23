App
Dec 22, 2017 10:30 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Goldman Sachs to set up cryptocurrency trading desk: Report

The Wall Street bank aims to get the business running by the end of June, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is setting up a trading desk to make markets in digital currencies like bitcoin, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street bank aims to get the business running by the end of June, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

"In response to client interest in digital currencies, we are exploring how best to serve them," Goldman spokesperson Michael DuVally told Reuters, declining to confirm or deny the news report.

