App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Aug 31, 2017 09:01 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold inches lower as dollar gains on strong U.S. economic data

Gold prices edged lower early on Thursday as the dollar gained on positive U.S. economic data, but the yellow metal was buoyed by safe haven demand amid a standoff over North Korea.

Gold inches lower as dollar gains on strong U.S. economic data

Gold prices edged lower early on Thursday as the dollar gained on positive U.S. economic data, but the yellow metal was buoyed by safe haven demand amid a standoff over North Korea.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold <XAU=> was down 0.1 percent to $1,307.20 per ounce as of 0055 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery eased 0.1 percent to $1,312.70.

* Investors rediscovered a taste for the dollar and Asian shares rose on Thursday as upbeat U.S. economic news whetted appetite for riskier assets globally, even as tensions over North Korea simmered in the background. [MKTS/GLOB] [USD/]

* U.S. President Donald Trump turned his populist rhetoric to tax reform on Wednesday, calling for "pro-American" business tax cuts as a way to create jobs and telling Congress that it needs to deliver.

* The Commerce Department said its second estimate of U.S. gross domestic product showed that it increased at a 3.0 percent annual rate in the second quarter, its quickest pace in more than two years

* U.S. private-sector employers hired 237,000 workers in August for the biggest monthly increase in five months, beating economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

* The United States called on Wednesday for "concerted action" by the international community to pressure North Korea into abandoning its banned nuclear and missile programmes and said it was working on new sanctions.

* Tropical Storm Harvey inflicted more damage on the heart of the U.S. energy industry on Wednesday, threatening to squeeze supplies across the country for weeks.

* Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV, remained unchanged during the same period.

 

tags #Business #International Markets #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.