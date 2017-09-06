Germany eyes 2 million Indian tourists by 2030

Germany attracted 7.50 lakh Indian tourists in 2016 and the country is now looking at around two million overnight visitors from India by 2030, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the officials of the German National Tourist Office (GNTO), their country has emerged as the number one tourist destination for Indians coming to Europe.

The term 'overnight' is used for the tourists who stay in a hotel for at least one night during their visit to Germany. The tourists who do not stay in a hotel are not taken into account.

"Last year, Germany witnessed around 7.50 lakh visitor overnights from India. This year we are hoping to attract around eight lakh Indians," Romit Theophilus, the director of GNTO's marketing and sales office in India, told PTI.

"For 2020, our target is one million. However, we are now focusing for 2030 as we are looking to achieve two million mark by then," he said.

GNTO on Wednesday held a road show here to attract tourists to Germany.

"Many people do not know that Germany is already the most favoured tourist destination for Indians going to Europe. Even Switzerland comes second. The rise of middle class in India has contributed a lot, as most Indian travellers are either from middle class or upper middle class," Theophilus said.

After Delhi and Mumbai, Gujarat is the third largest tourism market for Germany, he said.

The GNTO in New Delhi is the official representative of the German National Tourist Board.