Apr 07, 2017 01:19 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Video: How US strikes on Syria may impact stock, commodities markets

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Shane Oliver of AMP Capital, Dr Waiel Awwad, South Asia Bureau Chief of Syrian Arab News Agency and Richard Harris of Port Shelter Investment Management spoke about the developments in the global and geopolitical space.

Sentiment in financial markets was shaken up overnight after the US carried out missile strikes on Syria a few days after it emerged the Middle Eastern country had carried out chemical attack on its civilians.

Overnight, oil fell while equities remained nervous amid fears the turn of events could result in a rise in risk aversion.

David Lennox of Fat Prophets and Azlin Ahmad, Editor-Crude Oil at Argus Media assessed the impact on commodities because of this attack.

For entire interview, watch accompanying videos.

