Geminids meteor shower in India: Everything you need to know about the cosmic event

It is that time of the year when you can be ready to let the universe blow your mind. All you need to do is go out of the cities, lie on your back and fathom about how ordinary we are compared to the cosmic possibilities while, of course, enjoying the annual Geminids meteor shower.

What is a meteor shower?

A meteor shower is observed when earth on course of its revolution around the sun passes through a massive trail of dusty debris shed by comets or asteroids. The debris, while entering the earth’s atmosphere, burn and can be observed as a flurry of "shooting stars".

This phenomenon is observed multiple times in a year.

Why is Geminids meteor shower named so?

Meteor showers are named after the location of the radiant, usually a star or constellation close to where they appear in the night sky. The debris that enter the earth’s atmosphere during December appear to originate from the constellation of Gemini, hence Geminids. It comes from ‘a weird, rocky' object named 3200 Phaethon, according to NASA.

When can the Geminids be observed in the night sky?

The shower will peak overnight December 13-14 with rates around one per minute under good conditions, according to Bill Cooke with NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office.

"Geminid activity is broad," said Cooke. "Good rates will be seen between 7:30 p.m. on December 13 and dawn local time the morning of December 14, with the most meteors visible from midnight to 4 am on December 14, when the radiant is highest in the sky."

Cooke said that the Geminids will be the best meteor shower this year.

What is the best place to observe Geminids meteor show?

The Geminids can be seen with the naked eye under clear, dark skies over most of the world, though the best view is from the Northern Hemisphere (India is situated in this hemisphere). Observers will see fewer Geminids in the Southern Hemisphere, where the radiant doesn't climb very high over the horizon.

If you live in cities, you need to move away from bright lights and look up in any direction! You can observe them all over the sky.

Is there any live streaming of the show?