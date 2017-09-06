From Juche to Gulags: Five facts you probably did not know about North Korea

A North Korea diplomat on Tuesday said his country was 'ready to send more gift packages' to United States, raising fear the country could test another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICMB) in the days to come.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula has been simmering since July, when the Kim Jong-un regime tested Hwasong-14, an ICBM capable of striking parts of mainland US. Days later, it said it was preparing to strike US territory of Guam after US President Donald Trump threatened to unleash "fire and fury" on it.

Since Kim Jong-un took over as the 'Supreme Leader' of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in 2011, his regime has conducted 87 missile tests.

In less than six years as the leader, Kim Jong-un has conducted nearly three times the number of tests conducted by the previous two leaders put together.

The North spends exorbitant amounts of money to maintain and expand its military. A report by Canada's National Post claimed the money spent by the North on its military stood at 25 percent of its Gross National Product (GNP) in 2012.

Here are some facts about North Korea, you probably did not know:

Politics and Elections

North Korea was seen as a communist country until 1994, when the leadership officially established the 'Juche' system of governance. The system embraces the 'military-first' policy. It focuses on self-defence, self-reliance and construction of a 'national economy'.

Critics have said the system promotes the leading family as 'heroes' of the Korean people and acts as a foundation for a personality cult around its leader.

While elections for the Supreme People's Assembly (equivalent of the parliament) and the local elections are held in a five and four year cycle, respectively, only the 'Democratic Front for the Reunification of the Fatherland' wins as they are mostly the only ones to contest. The country claims the voting turnout is almost 100 percent.

Personality cult

The North Korea constitution considers founder Kim-Il-Sung as the 'only guiding principle of the state'. A personality cult has surrounded Il-Sung and his successors Kim-Jong-Il and Kim-Jong-un.

The cult is marked by the intense devotion shown by the people towards the Kim family.

Kim-Il-Sung still identified as the "Eternal President" and similar titles have been given to the succeeding leaders. Jong-Il has at least 54 such titles.

Military

As of 2010, more than 12 million men and women were enrolled in the country's defence forces. As many as 1.1 million of them were active personnel, making it the fourth largest active army in the world. The North is quickly scaling up its weapons stock pile too.

As no treaty was signed between North Korea and South Korea-US following the Korean War, the two sides are technically still at war with each other.

Civilian life

According to the Juche calendar followed by the country, it is year 106 in North Korea, not 2017. The calendar considers Kim Il-Sung's birth date as the starting point.

People have 15 hairstyles to choose from. The hairstyles are only authorised by the state.

The literacy rate is 99 percent, the country claims.

Journalists who have been given guided tours of capital Pyongyang have reported that only the country's elite and people loyal to the leadership are allowed to live in the city, as a reward.

Prisons

The 2010 Human Rights Report of the US State Department calls the condition of North Korean prisons unsanitary and life-threatening.

Often referred to as "Gulag", the prisons are considered hotbeds for torture and abuse.

Defectors have reported that extreme human rights violations including torture, forced labour and human medical experiments happen regularly inside these Gulags.

According to defectors, as many as three generations of a family can be jailed and tortured if even a single member of the family is found guilty of political dissent or tries to defect the county.