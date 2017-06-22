App
Jun 22, 2017 10:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Foxconn to continue to pursue Toshiba chip unit acquisition: Sharp CEO

Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.

Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.

"We will continue our efforts," Sharp Corp CEO Tai Jeng-wu told reporters on the sidelines of Foxconn's annual shareholders meeting.

"We will use our track record, our efforts at Sharp, Foxconn's global reach - we are a global company, not a Taiwan company," Tai said.

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

tags #Foxconn #Tai Jeng-wu #Toshiba Corp #World News

