Former student sues Oxford University for over Rs 8.5 crore because 'he did not pass with a first class'

A former student is suing the famed Oxford University for over Rs 8.5 crore claiming that the University’s inadequate teaching had left him without a first class degree.

Faiz Siddiqui, who had graduated from the Brasenose College in 2000 alleged that because he failed to graduate with a first class degree, he was prevented from achieving a lucrative career as an International Commercial Lawyer.

As per a report by The Telegraph, Siddiqui, a history graduate claimed that inadequate teaching that he received for the Indian special subject part resulted in him getting a lower grade. This was due to the absence of the staff who were on a sabbatical leave. He also claimed that the medical information about his condition also not submitted to the examiners by the tutor.

Siddiqui has now claimed a compensation for his lost career and added that the mental trauma has made his clinical depression and insomnia worse. His counsel Roger Mallalieu told the London court on Tuesday that Siddiqui was a "driven young man" with high aims before all was ruined due to low grades.

The university has however refuted his claim that there was any form of negligence on their part. Julian Milford, who represented the university has reportedly told the court that Siddiqui had never earlier complained about the teaching quality. Adding that he received the same quality of teaching as in any other year, and there is no record of any medical problem that he faced during the final year of his graduation.

According to Milford, it is highly unlikely that any tutor would have failed to report about a medical problem if there was any. Further, in an event where he actually had any medical condition then it would have been unlikely for Siddiqui to get higher grades as the marks granted to him, in that case, would have been at par with his overall marks that were not high.

He also further pointed out that Siddiqui got several good opportunities including a training contract with world's leading law firm Clifford Chance.