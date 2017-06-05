Jun 05, 2017 02:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters
Flydubai to suspend all flights between Dubai and Doha
Dubai-based budget carrier flydubai said on Monday it would suspend flights to and from Doha from Tuesday after the United Arab Emirates severed ties with Qatar."From Tuesday 06 June 2017 all flydubai flights between Dubai and Doha will be suspended," the statement on Monday said.