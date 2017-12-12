Flight makes an emergency landing as woman throws tantrums over champagne

Tantrums of a woman aboard resulted in a Zurich-bound flight to make an unscheduled stopover in Germany. The passenger got angry after the flight crew refused to serve her any more champagne.

The 44-year-old Swiss woman was flying in Business class from Moscow and asked the crew members to serve her wine repeatedly. The staff obliged first few times but after a point, they refused. The refusal caused her to snap and she started pacing up and down the aircraft and tried to drag an air hostess by the wrist.

When the crew felt that they will not be able to control the situation, the pilots decided to make an emergency landing at Stuttgart Airport. As soon as the plane landed, police escorted the woman off the plane and asked her to pay EUR 5,000 (Rs 3.79 lakh) in fine, reported Russia Today.

The flyers also may have to reimburse the cost incurred by the airline to land the plane which could well be in tune of tens of thousands of Euros.

The authorities said that there was no real danger for the 43 passengers on board the flight.