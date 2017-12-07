Flight makes an emergency landing as passengers needed a 'bathroom break'

A Seattle-bound Delta Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing hundreds of kilometres away from its charted route, in Billings, Montana last week. Reason: Passengers on board had to relieve themselves!

The flight was moving towards Seattle in the US, situated on the North-West corner of the country, near Canadian border but had to divert mid-way hundreds of kilometres south in Montana so that passengers could attend to nature’s call.

Enroute, the toilets of Boeing 757’s toilets “ceased functioning, with passengers queuing up and indicating they needed to visit the toilet,” the incident report filed by Delta Airlines said. “All toilets were full and passengers needed to ‘go really bad,’” the report added.

According to Billings Gazette flight landed at Billings Logan International Airport at 6 pm on Saturday. The plane had to taxi to cargo areas where the crew rolled a stairway so that passengers could “disembark to find relief of built-up pressures”.

The news report quoted Kevin Ploehn, the Billings director of aviation and transit who said that ground crews escorted the passengers safely to the terminal toilets. In the meantime, plane’s toilets were also serviced and the plane was refuelled so that it could take off again.

Though flight being diverted to the Billings airport is not strange, but the reason, in this case, is certainly not normal. “I’ve heard of flights getting diverted, not here, because toilets overflowed and that blue water was rolling down the aisle,” Ploehn said. “That can’t be very pleasant."