Flight crew member eats food meant for passengers, 'suspended and disciplined'

Eating bits of food meant for passengers cost dearly to a flight attendant. The cabin crew member has been suspended after a video of her act emerged.

An air-hostess of low-cost Chinese airline Urumqi Air can be seen sneaking a few bites of rice and meat from food boxes meant for passengers of the flight.

The footage, allegedly shot by one of her colleagues, eventually reached the bosses of the airline and the woman was “suspended and disciplined.” The executives of the carrier confirmed that she worked at Urumqi Air, British tabloid The Sun reported.

The company in a statement said that the meal its employee was eating was among leftovers and that they supply their aircrew with “adequate” onboard meals.

The firm said that the air crew member did not follow the usual procedure for dealing with leftover food and instead opened the food boxes without permission.

“In view of the employee’s irregularities, the company has started an investigation and disciplinary procedures in accordance with the regulations. The company has arranged a comprehensive internal investigation to ensure that crew follow strictly the implementation of food disposal processes, to avoid the recurrence of similar incidents,” the Chinese carrier said.

“Urumqi Airlines since its inception uphold a responsible attitude to provide services to the general tourists.”

The company, however, did not provide the details of the incident like when and where the video was shot.

The firm tried to explain that each flight that flies are packed with adequate food for passengers and crew members. But, sometimes, passengers do not eat which result in leftover meals.

“We are deeply sorry about the incident and will never tolerate such acts. Complying with industry standards is a basic requirement for professionals and apologises for the troubles caused by this incident,” a spokesperson for the company said.