Fed up with illegal parking, people in this city gift wrapped cars

People who park their cars carelessly are a big problem everywhere around the globe. However, now people of a German city have come up with a unique plan to deal with irresponsible drivers i.e. by wrapping the car like a gift.

Residents of the German city Stuttgart came up with the innovative but a less extreme idea after getting fed up with cars that blocked sidewalks and lanes, stated a report in The Local.

“Children can't cycle on the sidewalk to kindergarten or elementary school because they can't get through the corners… during the day the situation is more relaxed, but in the evening when there are more parked cars on the streets, a person in a wheelchair, for instance, isn’t able to reach the local pub," city councillor Christine Lehmann was quoted saying in the report.

This prompted the city residents to come up with the unique idea to gift wrap the illegally parked cars after local cycling group called Zweitrat Stuttgart initiated the campaign. As per the practice, that began just prior to Christmas, people have now started to wrap up the cars in clear film and attach a note reading “Parking like that – it’s just crap”.

While the campaign is definitely more innovative than the existing German method of shaming drivers by attaching colourful stickers on wrongly parked cars, it is not the first city to carry out such an action. In 2016, the city of Heidelberg pasted thousands of post-it notes on a wrongly parked car while a resident of Cologne had posted a picture of a motorbike that was placed in the middle of a street.

However, the biggest positive result of the action is that it has awakened the authorities of the city against the menace of illegal parking. The city, which currently has only six workers to tow away illegally parked vehicles has promised to increase their efforts by increasing the number of annually apprehended vehicles from 1500 to 2200.

"The city will intervene more strongly in the future… Anyone who thinks they can park incorrectly in Stuttgart is very much mistaken,” the city spokesperson was quoted in the report.