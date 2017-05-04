Facebook profit jumps as user base nears 2 billion

Facebook today reported its quarterly profit jumped just over USD 3 billion as its ranks of monthly users closed in on two billion.

The leading social network said it made a profit of $3.06 billion on USD 7.86 billion in revenue in the first three months of this year, posting increased of 76 per cent and 51 per cent respectively when compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the number of people using Facebook monthly increased 17 per cent to 1.94 billion, according to the earnings report.