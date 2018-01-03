App
Jan 03, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Facebook ousts Twitter to livestream Golden Globes red carpet



PTI @moneycontrolcom

Facebook has replaced Twitter as the exclusive official livestreaming platform for the red carpet event at the Golden Globe Awards this year.

In 2016, the microblogging site had secured the rights to livestream the event.

According to Variety, Facebook inked the deal with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and Dick Clark Prods (DCP), producers of the event to be held on January 7.

Titled "The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live", it will be a two-hour-long preshow that will livestream exclusively on the Golden Globes Facebook page from 6-8 pm ET (3-5 pm PT).

Under the deal, 360-degree videos will be captured from the red carpet and throughout the red carpet and will be distributed on the Globes' Facebook page.

The HFPA will also post exclusive red carpet and backstage footage on FB and the Globes' Instagram account. A fan-driven Q&A will also take place, where selected questions will be taken up through Facebook and streamed live on the Globes official page.

The line-up of hosts for the red carpet on Facebook include AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Scott Mantz and Laura Marano.

TV presenter Seth Meyers will host the main event.

