May 11, 2017 09:40 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Exxon Mobil buys Singapore petrochemical plant, boosts output in Asia

The company expects to complete the transaction in the second half of 2017 which will boost its aromatics production in Singapore to more than 3.5 million tonnes per year.

Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it has reached an agreement to buy a refining and petrochemical plant owned by Jurong Aromatics in Singapore which will boost its output in Asia.

The company expects to complete the transaction in the second half of 2017 which will boost its aromatics production in Singapore to more than 3.5 million tonnes per year.

